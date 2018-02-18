BENGALURU: Candidates of political parties and independents who will be contesting the upcoming Karnataka legislative assembly election have to disclose the sources of their income and assets, as directed by the Supreme Court, state Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

"All candidates contesting in the upcoming state assembly election will have to disclose the sources of their income and assets along with that of their spouses and dependents in their nomination papers, as mandated by the Supreme Court," the poll official told IANS here.

The 15th assembly elections in Karnataka are due in April-May.

A division bench of the apex court headed by Justices J. Chelameshwar and S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday directed the Election Commission to make disclosure of the source of income and assets of candidates contesting elections mandatory.