BELGAUM: The Police arrested five people for serving liquor outside the purview of an eatery's license in Karnataka.

The raid took place yesterday at Hotel Western Tower's pub named ‘Hideout’ in Belgaum's Kirloskar Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Seema Latkar informed that police conducted the raid on receiving information that Top in Town bar and restaurant was illegally serving liquor outside their license.

“With the ACP and two-three officers, we raided the place, and we got to know that they were serving liquor on the second and third floor too, which was outside the purview of their license,” Latkar told ANI.

A case has also been registered in this connection.