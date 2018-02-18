BENGALURU: A day after the Supreme Court granted 14.7 tmcft more of Cauvery water as Karnataka’s share, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday reiterated the state government’s opposition to formation of the Cauvery Management Board. But legal experts and those closely tracking inter-state water disputes, feel that the Supreme Court order has to be implemented. They also say the state’s concerns over losing control of its reservoirs are unfounded.

On Friday, the Supreme Court, while putting an end to the century-old dispute, had given six weeks time to the Centre put in place a mechanism to implement the award. While opposing formation of the board, Siddaramaiah said the government is against such a measure and added that the Centre should take all states into confidence before creating a mechanism for implementation of the verdict.

However, a legal expert who was part of the team which fought Karnataka’s case in the apex court, had a different view. “What is there to oppose? Every award has to be enforced by some authority and it cannot be a self-disciplined act by the states involved in water sharing. It is not the first time such board is being formed. It is a misconception that the state will lose control over its water. The judgment clearly states that management of water within the state is its exclusive privilege and right.”

Irrigation expert Capt Raja Rao said all states that share Cauvery water will have representation on such a committee or board. “When we have representation on it, why should we be concerned? We can always present our point of view before the board. An impartial and independent agency will be monitoring the award,” he said. “We have been part of such an authority — the Tungabhadra Board — for many years. Have they taken our dams?”

Senior advocate Mohan V Katarki, who is part of the state’s legal team, told The New Indian Express: “The SC has not endorsed or upheld the Cauvery Management Board as recommended by the Tribunal. The SC has only directed the central government to frame a scheme within six weeks under Section 6A of the Inter State River Water Dispute Act and appoint a regulatory authority to implement the decision. It is for the Central government to decide what the powers and functions of the authority will be.”

Now, it is up to the Centre to create a mechanism within six weeks after taking note of the revised allocation of water. It has to decide on rights, powers and scope of such an authority or board. After that, it has to to go before Parliament to seek its approval. The board or authority will also decide on the quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu during distress years.