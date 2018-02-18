MANGALURU: Uppinangady police on Saturday arrested two people who allegedly gang-raped a Dalit woman at Uppinangady police station limits. The arrested have been identified as Dhananjay (26), an autorickshaw driver, and Kushalappa (24), working for a private firm, both are residents of Kokkada. Sources in Uppinangady police station informed that a Dalit woman had been to her sister’s house in Delampady on February 15.

The accused Dhananjay had spoken with the victim over the phone and he asked her to accompany him to a religious fest in Uppinangady. The woman consented, but instead of taking her to the fest, Dhananjay and his friend Kushalappa took her to an abandoned house at Nelyadi and gang-raped her. Later, they abandoned her late night at around 1 am.

After spending the whole night in Uppinangady, she filed a complaint of gang rape against Dhananjay and his friend on Friday. However, the victim was clueless about the place where she was taken as well as the other person who accompanied Dhananjay.

A police team headed by Uppinangady inspector Gopal Naik and sub inspector Nandakumar succeeded in nabbing both the accused from Kokkada town on Saturday.

Sub inspector Nandakumar told Express that soon after the incident the key accused Dhananjay had switched off his mobile phone. The accused were remanded judicial custody, after they were produced before the court, police sources said.