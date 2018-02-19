BENGALURU: The City Police Commissioner has ordered the suspension of Vijay Hadagali, inspector of Cubbon Park police station, in connection with the assault on 24-year-old Vidwath by Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of MLA N A Haris. Further, the case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation.

It is learnt that Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy took strong objection to the way the inspector handled the case and directed the commissioner to initiate disciplinary action against him.Also, it is said that Reddy wanted all the accused — including Nalapad — to be held by Sunday evening. As it did not happen, Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar issued suspension orders to inspector Hadagali late on Sunday evening citing dereliction of duty. As further punishment, Suneel Kumar has issued an order attaching Manjunath Talwar, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Cubbon Park sub-division, to the Police Commissioner’s office.

WILL NALAPAD SURRENDER?

As the demand for the arrest of Mohammed Haris Nalapad is increasing, police suspect that he would surrender on Monday.“If he had surrendered on Sunday, he would have been in the police custody till Monday as the courts are closed. If he surrenders on Monday, he would be produced before the court immediately and he could walk free if the court grants him bail. So, there are possibilities that he may surrender on Monday. We are, however, on the lookout for him,” a police source said.