BENGALURU: Congress MLA N A Haris’s son Mohammed Nalapad’s alleged act of goondaism and assault on a youth, Vidwath, has put the party to severe embarrassment. Sensing the political impact during the run up to the assembly elections, Congress leadership has expelled Mohammed Haris, who is also the General Secretary of Bengaluru City Youth Congress.

KPCC President G Parameshwara in a communique issued on Sunday morning stated that Nalapad, General Secretary of Bengaluru City Youth Congress has been expelled from Congress party for six years.

Condemning Nalapad’s act, Parameshwara said, “Atrocities in any form is not tolerated in the Indian National Congress. Legal actions have been taken against those responsible. The victim will be served justice.”

Parameshwara further said stringent action will be taken in accordance with law against the accused, irrespective of his position. “MLA Haris too has condemned his son’s act and apologised for the shameful act of his son. Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has already issued orders to police top brass to arrest the culprit,” Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “I have gathered information from the Police Commissioner and asked him to take action against the gang, including Nalapad. It is really a sad thing that Vidwath was thrashed badly by the attackers, and they will face serious action. Since MLA Haris is a Congress worker, it an embarrassment and no one should be involved in such incidents. We have taken the case very seriously and action will be taken against the inspector if we find any dereliction of duty by not booking appropriate sections in the FIR.”Inspector Hadagali of Cubbon Park police station was later suspended as Nalapad could not be arrested by Sunday evening.

Sons of Ambarish,PC Mohan, Raghavendra Rajkumar were at cafe

JD(S) leader Ramesh Gowda said actor-politician Ambarish’s son Abhishek and BJP MP P C Mohan’s son were at the cafe when the incident took place. And so was late actor Dr Rajakumar’s grandson Guru, who had rushed to the hospital to see the victim. The gang also threatened him, he said. The gang soon left the hospital when they came to know that he is the younger son of Raghavendra Rajkumar.

Punish the guilty: CM

The incident put Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too in discomfiture as he faced questions from the media about it. “Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more,” he tweeted. The Police Commissioner would take action as per law and bring the guilty to book, he promised. He instructed the police top brass to act tough and ensure that the guilty is punished.