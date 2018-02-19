BENGALURU: The police have arrested five persons, all friends of Mohammed Nalapad Haris. A senior police officer confirmed that Nalapad’s associates — Balakrishna, Manjunath, Abhishek, Arun, and Nasid — were nabbed at their respective houses in Shanthinagar while they were asleep under the influence of alcohol. The police are on the lookout for other absconding accused persons — including Nalapad.

Md Nalapad Haris ,son of MLA Haris

However, with Arun Babu, one of Nalapad’s associates filing a counter-complaint against Vidwath, the victim, the police rushed to check footage from CCTV cameras at the restaurant as well as at Mallya Hospital.

The hospital has confirmed that two groups clashed inside the emergency ward just after Vidwath was brought there in a bad shape. According to Vidhwath’s friend Praveen Venkatachaliah, Nalapad and his cronies entered the Mallya Hospital emergency ward and threatened Vidhwath and his elder brother Satwik not to file a complaint and roughed up the latter.Hospital sources said the incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed on the premises.