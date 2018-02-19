BENGALURU: Accusing the police of “going soft” on Mohammed Nalpad Haris due to political pressure, BJP and AAP members staged a protest on Sunday demanding his immediate arrest. They also questioned the police why the accused has been booked under “soft sections of IPC.”

BJP members protested in front of Cubbon Park police station and shouted slogans against the police and MLA Haris. They entered into an argument with the police when the latter tried to push them back.

The protesters asked why Mohammed Harris was not booked for attempt to murder, which is the norm in such cases. “Why this soft approach towards the accused in this case?” the protesters charged.

The AAP members staged a protest opposite the Gandhi Statue on MG Road and opposite Haris’s residence.

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said, “If the incident involving the MLA’s son is true, irrespective of the clout of the person, police should act against him. They should not bow to any political pressure and should arrest the perpetrators behind the crime,” he said.

BOOKED under IPC SECTIONS

341 (wrongful restraint)

504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace)

143 (member of unlawful assembly)

144 (joining unlawful assembly with weapon)

326 (causing grievous hurt by weapons or means)

149 (guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object)

506(B) (Criminal Intimidation)