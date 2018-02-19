BENGALURU: After a 24-year-old MBA graduate was assaulted at a cafe by the son of Shanthinagar Congress MLA N A Haris and his associates of 10 odd people, the victim’s family told The New Indian Express that the police did not file an attempt-to-murder case against the culprits even though the CCTV camera installed at the cafe had captured the entire attack.

CCTV footage from Mallya Hospital showing the victim, Vidwath, being taken inside; (right) Nalapad and his friends seen walking into the hospital.

Apart from Nalapad’s gang, four bouncers in the cafe also attacked Vidwath near the elevator while he was being taken to the parking lot. “As soon as Vidwath L was shifted to the ICU. The police issued a notice to the doctor to conduct a test to determine if Vidwath was drunk. But they did not bother to arrest the accused and also did not file a case of attempt to murder. It is clear that the intention of the police is to protect the attackers,” a family member said.

Counter complaint filed

Praveen Venkatachaliah ,friend of Vidwath

While the police have booked Nalapad for the assault, a counter complaint has been filed against the latter in Cubbon Park police station.The complaint against Vidwath, a resident of RMV Extension II Stage, is filed by one Arun Babu, who is said to be an associate of Nalapad. The complaint stated that Arun Babu had gone to Farzi Cafe at UB City with his friends on Saturday night.

Vidwath, who was in the cafe allegedly picked a quarrel with the complainant and his friends. Also, he allegedly assaulted the complainant in an inebriated state. Cubbon Park police is said to have written to Mallya Hospital, where Vidwath is admitted, requesting the doctors to examine him and give a certificate confirming whether Vidwath was drunk or not. Doctors later confirmed that Vidwath wasn’t.Vidwath’s family members alleged that police inspector Vijay Hadahalli from Cubbon Park had asked the medical officers to conduct the blood test to check if Vidwath was drunk. However, Hadahalli told The New Indian Express that he did no such thing.

I tried my best to stop the gang, says friend

“I tried to convince the gang when they pulled Vidwath out from his chair and hit him in his face with a bottle. They were not ready to listen and they pushed me back with a warning. I filed a case with Cubbon Park police as Vidwath fell unconscious after the attack,” said Praveen Venkata-chaliah, a bank employee in Singapore. “I met Vidwath in Singapore when he came there for studies and we became best friends in the four years when we shared an apartment. I came to Bengaluru on a vacation for ten days and had called him to meet. He had accidentally fallen from a staircase at his farmhouse one-and-a-half months ago and fractured his leg. He was not able to bend it when Nalpad Haris asked him to, repeatedly at the bar,” Praveen added.