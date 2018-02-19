BENGALURU: Shanthinagar Congress MLA N A Haris' son Mohammed Nalpad Haris, accused of assaulting 24-year-old youth at a restaurant here, surrendered before the Cubbon Park police on Monday.

A senior police officer said that around 11.15pm Nalapad arrived along with his two friends in an auto rickshaw to the police station located on Kasturba road, and was taken into custody.

Soon after Nalpad was taken into the custody, his lawyer Usman, along with another lawyer came to the station to take details of the case and help their client to get out on bail, the police official added. However, Section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) charges were added to the complaint on Monday, which makes it a non-bailable offence.

On Saturday night Nalpad, along with his gang, brutally attacked Vidwath at Farzi Cafe in UB City. According to a complaint filed by Praveen Venkatachalaiah with the Cubbon Park police, Haris met his friend Vidwat, who had fractured his leg four weeks ago, and took him for dinner to Fergy Cafe in UB City on Sunday night. While they were having dinner, Haris picked up a fight with Vidwat over a trivial issue and allegedly assaulted Vidwat on his face. He was joined by his 15-20 associates, who started punching Vidwat on his face and hit his face with a bottle.

Vidwat was rushed to the nearby Mallya hospital by Praveen Venkatachalaiah. The victim is presently recovering in the hospital.

So far six including Nalpad are arrested and around ten other accused are still at large.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed as BJP and JDS party workers staged a protest and shouted slogans against the MLA and his son when the police took Nalpad inside the station. Senior police officers rushed to the spot to control the situation but traffic was affected around MG road, Kasturba Road and Vittal Mallya road.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police may take Nalpad into their custody for interrogation as the case was transferred on Sunday, according to a police official.