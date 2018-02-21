Karnataka: Anointing of Lord Bahubali will continue on Sundays till August

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

SHRAVANABELAGOLA: With just five days left for the first phase of anointing of Lord Bahubali to get over, the number of devotees in Shravanabelagola town is increasing. The Jain mutt has, meanwhile, announced that once the main anointing ceremony is completed on February 25, similar rituals will be held for the next six months, only on Sundays.As only 5,000 people can witness the anointing atop Vindhyagiri hills, it is not possible to accommodate more number of visitors. Hence the mutt has said that anointing ceremonies will be conducted on Sundays between March and August. Several Jain organisations across the state and India have approached the Jain mutt to book rituals that are conducted on Sundays.

“As many people don’t get chance to do anointing in the first eight days of rituals, the anointing ceremonies will be organised on Sundays. Jain communities from different cities and states will gather here to conduct the anointing. A certain amount of money, which will be used to procure the ritual materials, including milk and other items, will be fixed. Dharmasthala Heggade family will have exclusive anointing rights in March month. Hubballi Jain community will anoint the statue in May,” said a senior trustee from the mutt.

Since last month, the mutt trustees were requesting the Jain community members in Karnataka to avoid coming to the shrine in February and March. “Once the crowd is less, it will be easy for the mutt to make food and accommodation arrangements. With security and traffic restrictions in place on account of VIP visits, the mutt heads had advised accordingly. Once the final anointing is over, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team will take up chemical washing of the monolith,” the trustee added.

Rahul Gandhi in Shravanabelagola on Feb 24 Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Shravanabelagola on February 24. It is expected that Gandhi will be interacting with Jain monks

and may also visit Vindhyagiri top to attend the religious programmes.

FROM THE SIDELINES

Jain Mutt provides food to police

For the first time, the Shravanabelagola Jain mutt has been providing the quality food to the police force deployed at the temple town. The mutt prepares food for devotees and regular visitors. The same food is now being given to the police as well. Two vehicles carry the food to police residential tents and another to the tents made for women police officers.

Milk can bearers cash in on occasion

Everyday hundreds of litres of milk and other ritual materials are carried by people and volunteers atop Vindhyagiri hills for anointing. The milk can bearers who are paid `100 per trip are demanding more money. The can contains 50 litres of milk and two men carry it on their shoulders.

North Indian free food centres a big hit

The free food centres from North India are a big hit among devotees. Verities of food items are prepared everyday, and the volunteers also ensure that no food is left behind. The masala chai that is offered in these centres is also attracting many visitors. Besides North Indian food stalls, Jain organisations from Dakshin Kannada district, Belagavi and Hubballi are also providing the local cuisines at the ongoing festival.

Local vendors make brisk business

The local hotels, shops and antique shops are making a brisk business with devotees’ rush increasing in Shravana belagola. Though many roadside vendors have been cleared from the main road leading to Vindhyagiri hills and shifted to a nearby street for the security and traffic reasons, the street vendors are a happy lot, courtesy flourishing business this season.