KARWAR: Bhatkal-Honnavar MLA Mankal Vaidya had a close shave on Sunday night when a crude bomb exploded near a stage where the MLA was participating in a volleyball tournament.

The carrier of the bomb, Raymond Mirand, is a resident of Prabhat Nagar in Honnavar town and lost his right hand in the explosion. The bomb went off around 50 meters away from the stage.

MLA Mankal Vaidya had participated in the valedictory function of a volleyball tournament at Mavinakurve Island. Meanwhile, it is alleged that it was an attempt to kill MLA who has gained popularity in these days with his developmental works in the constituency. According to Honnavar police, Mirand sustained serious injuries and was taken to Kasturba Medical College hospital in Manipal for treatment. The police are investigating whether it was a crude bomb or a cracker.

Local people said, the explosion took place about 40-50 meter away from the stage, where MLA Vaidya was seated. The explosion was so powerful that soon after the blast, the gathered people experienced shockwaves for a couple of seconds. Fishermen in the region use crude bombs while fishing to catch large number of fish in the Arabian Sea and Sharavati river.

It is not known why Raymond was allegedly carrying the crude bomb, however, the police are investigating the incident and a case has been registered with Honnavar police station.