BENGALURU: A city sessions court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of MLA N A Haris’ son Mohammed Haris Nalapad to Tuesday. During the hearing on Monday, Special Prosecutor M S Shyamsundar filed objections against granting bail to Mohammed, the prime accused in the attempt to murder case in which he allegedly brutally assaulted 24-year-old Vidvat Loganathan.

Shyamsundar said the attack on the victim was similar to the Nirbhaya case. “The accused have brutally attacked the victim with bottles, jars and brass knuckles. After the assault at Farzi Cafe, they followed the victim to Mallya Hospital, and tried to attack him there. It is clear the accused had plans to murder the victim,” he said.

Defence counsel Tommy Sebastian argued that the incident had happened in the heat of the moment. “Accused number two, Arun Babu, is also a victim. He has also filed a complaint against Vidvat.”

The special prosecutor said, “What was the necessity for them to carry brass knuckles? Did they know that they will attack someone. The attack was intentional and not an act in the heat of the moment.”

He further said, “The counter complaint has many loose ends and one can easily make out that it is a false case. I request the court that the accused not be granted bail, as still 90 per cent of the probe is yet to be done. Some supporters of the prime accused tried to intimidate me in the court. What is the guarantee that they are not going to threaten other witnesses. This is all because the prime accused is from an influential family.”

Sebastian countered this saying, “The petitioner is from a humble background and has no cases in the past. All the accused have surrendered. Vidvat’s health condition is improving now and going by the quality of evidence, the petitioner can be granted bail.”Meanwhile, the 62nd Additional City Civil and Sessions judge Parameshwara Prasanna B adjourned the hearing till Tuesday. Meanwhile, advocate representing the other accused will be submitting his arguments on Tuesday.

The court authorities did not allow journalists to cover the proceedings. When reporters enquired the reason behind it, it was revealed that just a few hours earlier, a person had entered the premises carrying a machete and had threatened a witness. However, later a few journalists were let inside with the intervention of an official of the court.

CCB tries to record Vidvat’s statement

On Monday morning, CCB sleuths went to Mallya Hospital to record Vidvat’s statement. Despite trying for more than an hour, they could not do it as Vidvat was finding it difficult in pronouncing words clearly. Doctors advised the police to come after a week as Vidvat would recover by then.

Govt is protecting the accused, says BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday accused the state government of trying to protect Mohammed Nalapad Haris. BJP spokesperson Suresh Kumar told reporters that Reddy and his government were protecting the accused and not the victim. “MLA Haris attended a meeting of senior police officers that was called by the Home Minister to review the progress in the case. How can an accused person’s father attend the meeting?” Kumar asked. Suresh Kumar and another BJP leader R Ashok said they expected Rahul Gandhi to send a stern message to his partymen that such acts will not be tolerated. “But his silence clearly shows that the Congress protects such elements in the party,” they added.