KALABURAGI: BJP will solve the Mahadayi river dispute with Goa once it comes to power in Karnataka, BJP president Amit Shah said here on Monday.Speaking at a press conference here, Amit Shah said it will be difficult for anybody to solve the problem when governments of different parties rule the states having disputes. Every action will follow a reaction. To end the water dispute, there should be favourable atmosphere and it is possible only when the same party rules both the states, he said.

When his attention was drawn to the agitation by the tur growers of many districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka for fixing a ceiling on procurement of tur, Shah said it was wrong to blame the Union government for everything. Many states including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have procured food grains from their own resources and later claimed reimbursement from the Centre for the cost of the procurement of food grains which they have purchased on MSP.

Instead of pointing a finger at the Union government, the Karnataka government could have procured it on its own. Instead, it is just passing the buck, he said.On the allegation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped PNB fraudulent Nirav Modi to escape from India, Shah asked journalists whether they have taken Rahul seriously. He simply makes baseless allegations, he said.

Shah described the Congress as ‘3Ds’, Dadagiri, Dhoka and Dynasty. Many districts of the state are experiencing Dadagiri of Congress and Congress government, another name of Congress is Dhoka and the people of Hyderabad-Karnataka were experiencing Dynasty rule since many decades with leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, he said.To a question on what strategy he has planned to win the polls in Karnataka, Shah said ‘strategies cannot be revealed in public’.