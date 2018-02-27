BENGALURU: Elected representatives will be seen sinking their differences to facilitate a rapid transformation of Yadgir and Raichur districts, which have been identified among the 115 backward districts across the country by Niti Aayog.

The stakeholders including Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Drinking Water Supply Ramesh Jigajanagi, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar, central joint secretary level officers and secretaries from every department shortlisted five development parameters which the two districts were lagging behind at a meeting held in Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

In the meeting - the first meeting was convened by the Prime Minister in New Delhi in January - members sought change in government policies in order to expedite all-round development in Yadgir and Raichur districts.Sadananda Gowda said at the meeting it was decided to focus on five development parameters - education, health, infrastructure, agriculture and financial inclusion. In this new system, led by Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, ministers will act as facilitators and not interfere.

The officials in state and Centre will make concerted efforts to ensure developments are visible within the next three months.A major part of resources will be set aside for health (30 per cent) and education (30 per cent). In response to a query, Gowda said there will be no dedicated corpus fund to ensure development in the two districts. “But the departments themselves can set aside funds. For instance, the health department may set aside funds under the Indradhanush programme,’’ he said.Gowda also hinted at policy changes.