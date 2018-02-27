KALABURAGI: Malakhed police of Kalaburagi district have taken into custody a retired police inspector for taking his revolver into Uttaradi Mutt when BJP national president was going to take darshan of Brindavana of Jayateertha seer (Tikacharya) of Uttaradi Mutt at Malakhed on Monday morning.

Sources said Amit Shah visited Uttaradi Mutt, which is the shrine of Vaishnava cult that has the Brindavana of Jayateertha Swamiji on Monday morning, along with his wife Sonal Shah.BJP state unit chief Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders accompanied him at about 10 pm. After Shah and others went inside the mutt, many people followed to get a glimpse of Shah. This is when police noticed a person who was carrying a revolver.

Kalaburagi SP Shashikumar confirmed the incident and said a retired police inspector of Telangana Turabul Haq (61) was taken into custody while carrying a revolver to the Uttaradi Mutt when Shah was making his visit.

Turabul Haq had worked as a police inspector in Telangana and after retirement had settled in his native Malakhed. During interrogation, Haq showed his All India License to possess a revolver.He also told the police that it was his habit to carry the revolver whereever he goes, police souce said. Police added that he had told them that he was a BJP activist but this was not confirmed.