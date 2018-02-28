BENGALURU: Home Minister R Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday ridiculed the BJP’s election campaign targeting farmers and said that the BJP did not have the moral right to seek votes from farmers.

“What has BJP done for the farmers?” Reddy countered while responding to queries on the sidelines of a programme organised in Vidhan Soudha campus on Tuesday. Recollecting the police firing on farmers during BJP rule, he declared sarcastically that the green shawl of BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa still had blood stains of farmers on it.