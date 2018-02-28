BENGALURU: Over 6.90 lakh candidates appearing for the second year pre-university exams starting this Thursday will be under CCTV surveillance during the exam hours.All the 1,004 examination centres in the state, including government PU colleges, are equipped with CCTV cameras to avoid any malpractice during exams. Apart from exam centres, CCTV cameras have also been installed at district and taluk treasuries where question papers will be kept.

The cameras at the treasuries have been linked to the mobile numbers of the PUE department director and district commissioner of the district concerned. In case of any threat or emergency, the director and the DC will get alerts.

Considering the massive question paper leak in 2016, the Department of Pre-university Education has taken several measures under the secured examination system adopted during the 2017 exams. Along with CCTVs, the department has also directed all the exam centres to register biometric attendance for all the examination staffers.Also, for the first time, all the vehicles being used for examination duty have been installed with GPS.

CID to monitor officials’ phones

This time, official telephone numbers of all the officials involved in examination work will be monitored by the CID. Following the 2016 Chemistry question paper leak incident which led to the exam being postponed twice, the CID, which is handling the case, has decided to monitor the mobile numbers of all the staffers. CID sources confirmed this to The New Indian Express and said that they have asked for the list of staffers from the PUE department.

Free bus rides for candidates

Students appearing for PU II exams can avail free transportation facility to the examination centre. KSRTC recently announced this. To avail this facility students have to show their exam hall ticket to the bus conductor.