KARWAR:Experts from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru, who conducted an examination on Tuesday at the spot at Hosad village near Honnavar where an explosion took place on Sunday night, detected a suspicious object.

On Sunday night, Bhatkal-Honnavar MLA Mankal Vaidya took part in a function at Hosad village near Honnavar town when a crude bomb exploded near the stage.Raymond Mirand, who was allegedly carrying the explosive, lost his right hand in the explosion and has been admitted to the ICU KMC Hospital in Manipal.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil confirmed that FSL experts found a suspicious object on the spot. They require the court’s permission to open the object. Once the nod is given, they will start investigation.The experts also collected blood sample and cloth pieces, and are examining them.

Meanwhile, police will take Mirandstatement once the doctors give them the permission.