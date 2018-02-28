DAVANGERE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as a ‘seedha rupaiah’ government as it is in neck-deep in corruption, and said it should not be allowed to continue “even for a minute.” He also described Congress as the root cause of all problems in the country and urged the people to reject it.

Addressing a farmers’ rally here, Modi said that without money, nothing moves in Siddaramaiah’s government. The pot of ‘sins’ of the Congress government is brimming and people are waiting to overthrow it in the Assembly election. This is evident from the anguish of the people which he noticed during his visits to the state, he claimed. He also said that time is ticking for Siddaramaiah and he will lose the polls badly. When he asked the crowd whether they need such a corrupt government, he received a thunderous ‘no’ in response.

Modi said a new Karnataka will be built by the BJP under the leadership of B S Yeddyurappa. Reiterating his 10% commission remarks, he said this had risen to 12 and 15% depending on the nature of work.