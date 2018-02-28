BENGALURU: The state government has finally increased the honorarium for midday meal workers by Rs 500 a month. As per a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Primary and Secondary Education Department is all set to issue an official order about this.

Department officials have confirmed that it was a Rs 500 hike and the order will be issued on Wednesday morning. The midday meal workers (cooks and helpers) were left disappointed when there was no mention about their demand in the annual Budget. Following this, the workers staged a protest.The workers are presently getting a Rs 2,200 a month and they demanded that it be increased up to Rs 3,000.