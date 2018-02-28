Jog Falls in Sagar Taluk

SHIVAMOGGA/JOG FALLS: Rock climber Jyothi Raj, also known as ‘Kothiraj’, who climbed down Jog Falls in search of a missing Bengaluru youth, was himself untraced till late on Tuesday night. Both Jog and Siddapur police of Uttara Kannada district are camping at the spot.

Three days ago, a Bengaluru youth, identified as Manjunath (23) from Whitefield, arrived at Jog Falls on a high-end motorcycle, parked it near the Falls with a suicide note and his wallet and has been missing ever since. Both Jog and Siddapur police suspected that Manjunath may have committed suicide and searched for the body but could not trace it.

They then decided to requisition the services of Jyothiraj, who successfully climbed down Jog Falls several times, to trace the youth. Jyothiraj climbed down the Falls along with an assistant around 4 pm on Tuesday. By evening, the assistant came up but even after 10 pm, there was no sign of Jyothiraj. Police have decided to use drone cameras on Wednesday if Jyothiraj does not surface by then.

Attempts to reach the youth’s parents proved futile.