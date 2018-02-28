BENGALURU: None of the four Rajya Sabha (RS) members, whose tenure is set to end in April, is likely to make it to the Upper House after the March 23 elections.The BJP and the Congress are likely to replace their sitting candidates, while it’s going to be an uphill task for an independent member, who had secured BJP’s support in the last elections. The tenure of four RS members — K Rahman Khan from Congress, Basavaraj Patil Sedam and Ramakrishna R from BJP and Rajeev Chandrashekar, independent member, will end on April 2.

Now with its current strength of 45 MLAs, the BJP can only send one of its members to the Upper House. “The party will not field Basavaraj Patil,” a senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express. “We can only get one member elected,” he said.The ruling Congress with its current strength of 123 in the Assembly can comfortably get two of its candidates elected. The party is said to be even considering the possibility of fielding its third candidate and securing additional votes from independents and JD (S) rebels. Each member needs 45 votes to get elected to the Upper House.

Sources said if the Congress decides to field its third candidate, it will end any chances left for the JD(S) candidate or the independent member, who is said to be keen on seeking re-election to the RS as an independent member.The JD(S) that is around 15 short of the magic number has reached out to the Congress and sought its help. With the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in early May, the JD (S) hopes that the Congress may not turn down its offer.

The Congress seems to be confident of getting three of its candidates elected. “Since we are in a position to get three of our own members elected, I do not think there is a need for us to look at anyone else,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE. Asked about JD (S) seeking Congress’s support, Gundu Rao said, “We are yet to think about it. Our senior leaders will take a call after due deliberations.”

Sources said sitting member Rahman Khan is likely to be replaced by a younger face.Meanwhile, the JD (S) will announce the name of its candidate after party national president H D Deve Gowda and state president H D Kumaraswamy discuss the issue with Congress leaders in the national capital.