Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a wooden plough to BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa during the farmers’ convention (Raitha Samavesha) in Davangere on Tuesday. It was also Yeddyurappa’s 75th birthday | Express

DAVANGERE:Taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the issue of development and non utilisation of the Central funds given for the state’s development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people to vote out the Congress government in the upcoming Assembly elections and lay the foundation stone for a ‘New Karnataka’.

Addressing a farmers’ convention (Raitha Samavesha) in the city, he said that the state’s development can be expected if both Karnataka and India move in tandem on the path of development, for which people have to elect a BJP government in the state.

Modi added that the state government has failed on all counts and mainly over the issue of procuring crops from farmers. He said that the Siddaramaiah government has not utilised the money granted by the Centre for the procurement of foodgrains by MSP (minimum support price). When this is the issue, the Siddaramaiah government claims it is pro-farmer, he said.Modi also took note of D K Shivakumar saying that he had stashed illegal money that was unearthed during the recent IT raid and asked the people whose money was it.

Save Bengaluru padayatra by BJP from March 2

Bengaluru: The BJP is set to launch a ‘Save Bengaluru’ padayatra in all Assembly constituencies of the city from March 2 to 15 to protest against the Siddaramaiah government for “turning Bengaluru into a crime city” with crumbling infrastructure.

In the last five years, the Siddaramaiah government has betrayed the people of Bengaluru by failing to address any of their problems, former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday. The proposed padayatra will highlight five issues — collapse of law and order, rampant corruption, poor infrastructure, traffic mess and burning lakes.

The Congress government has turned infrastructure projects in the city into convenient means to collect funds for the party to fight elections. Projects like white-topping of roads and the cancelled steel flyover project are best examples of this, Ashoka said. BJP leaders will also expose the “huge misappropriation of funds in execution of various projects on March 1, prior to launch of the Padayatra,” Ashoka said.