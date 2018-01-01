BENGALURU: The state BJP has decided to go all guns blazing for the upcoming Assembly elections to ensure that the Congress is rooted out from Karnataka.As part of its aggressive campaign ahead of the elections, it will hold several rallies in all Assembly constituencies of the state to woo the voters by highlighting the ‘mal-administration of the state government’.

Briefing on the meeting held by BJP national president Amit Shah, Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar said that throughout February three rallies, apart from Parivartana Rally and Nava Shakthi conventions, will be held in all the Assembly constituencies.

“Throughout February, we will hold an OBC convention, a Dalit meet and a women’s meet in all the constituencies,” he said. Among other decisions made in the meeting include registration of 21 voters in every booth, constituting ‘Page Pramukh’, and publishing chargesheets of unfulfilled promises of all Congress legislators in the state. “By January 16, we will release chargesheets regarding unfulfilled promises of all the Congress MLAs. BJP Yuva Morcha will then take out awareness rallies regarding the chargesheet in every village of the constituency for a week,” he said.

PAGE PRAMUKH

Pushing hard to tap the roots of the electoral system, the BJP state unit has decided to have Page Pramukh (or Panna Pramukh), who will be in charge of about 30 voters on each page of the voters’ list. Such Pramukhs will be responsible for ensuring voting and other works, Ananth Kumar said. Based on the Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat models, Page Pramukhs will be appointed in Karnataka, he added.

MISSION 150

Ananth Kumar said Shah has expressed his pleasure regarding the success of the Parivartana Yatra. Shah held a meeting with state BJP unit, MLAs, MPs and office bearers of the district BJP units. A series of meetings that was scheduled to be held since morning was delayed since Shah’s arrival from Delhi was hampered due to fog at Delhi Airport.

BSY takes legislators to task

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday pulled up party MLAs and MLCs for not ensuring the formation of booth-level committees. Each MLA and MLC has been assigned one constituency, apart from their own to monitor these committees and others. “However, many BJP leaders are yet to ensure that booth-level committees are in place. Such leaders were asked to stand up at the meeting and were given a mouthful,” sources added.