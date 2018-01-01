DHARWAD:An eighth standard girl from Dharwad has done something quite unthinkable for her age. She recently wrote to the district judge about a land dispute involving her family and seeking a solution. Responding to her letter, the judge order an inquiry and within four days, the dispute was solved.

The girl had attended a legal awareness programme conducted by the District Legal Service Authority at her school and she came up with the idea of writing to the judge to seek a solution to the land dispute. Rekha Mysore, studying in Presentation School, hails from Kavalgeri village and stays in the Backward Classes Hostel in Dharwad. Her mother Sanvakka owns 2.4 acre of land which was leased to one Abdul Doddmani of the same village for `4 lakh. Later, Abdul allegedly created fake documents for the property. Rekha said, “When the legal advisors’ team visited the school, I got some hope and briefed the team about the problem. Later, I wrote to District Sessions Judge Ramchandra Huddar,” she said.