GADAG/HUBBALLI:Tension gripped Nargund in Gadag district on Sunday afternoon after a group of people allegedly tried to attack Veeresh Sobaradmath who is spearheading the Mahadayi agitation.

Local people of Naragund alleged that BJP workers tried to attack Sobaradmath for staging a dharna in front of the party office in Bengaluru last week.It’s said that the workers argued with Sobaradmath and other farmers about strike and asked them “why did they not knock the doors of the ruling party”. As the argument continued, a few workers tried to manhandle Sobaradmath, it is said.

The police intervened and managed to get Sobaradmath out of the situation. Sobaradmath told Express: “I do not wish to comment on the incident and I don’t want to name anyone.”“Some people came and blamed me. They are like my brothers. But, I have decided to tolerate everyone and I am not bothered about anyone,” he said.As tension prevailed after the incident, farmers from surrounding villages started gathering. Even the BJP workers blocked the Hubballi-Vijayapura Road by setting tyres on fire. The police beefed up security arrangements and brought the situation under control.

An eye witness said the clash broke out when Sobardmath blamed state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa for his “failure” to keep his words at a dharna. These words irked the BJP workers, who tried to manhandle Sobardmath.