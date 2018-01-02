BELAGAVI: A 61-year-old night watchman was found burnt to death in front of the factory in Udambhag where he was working, on Monday.The deceased is Prabhakar Kukalekar from Angol. He was working as a night watchman in a factory. Like everyday, he had gone to work on Sunday night. He was found dead beside a fire outside the factory. Police suspected that Kukalekar might have lit a fire to warm himself in the cold and may have fallen into it. Police are also interrogating his family members and other watchmen and security personnel if he used to consume alcohol.People said a few stray dogs were eating the body of Kukalekar in the morning because of which his body might have been split into two parts.

