BENGALURU:Last year, Bangalore University was split into three institutions. The State government had then claimed that one single university was unable to deal with more than 680 affiliated colleges. However, at least 230 colleges affiliated to the three universities have less than 50 students.If the data on admissions for undergraduate courses during the 2017-18 academic year is any indication, the trifurcation seems to have been unnecessary as 33% of the colleges with less than 50 students are most likely to shut down in the next few years. In 42 out of the 230 colleges, there are fewer than 10 students.

“We will be sending this admission data to the state higher education department and also notices to the colleges which have less than 25 students,” said a senior official of Bangalore University. These colleges will have two years in which they must increase their intake, failing which they will have to shut.According to officials of the university, the number of colleges with less admissions is more under Bangalore University.

“There are over 94 colleges under our university which have less than 50 students. Under Bengaluru North University, 70 colleges have less than 50 students, and as many as 66 colleges under Bengaluru Central University have less than 50 students,” the official informed. Authorities said that this trend was going to continue as admissions were declining in colleges. The list of 230 institutions is expected to grow larger in the coming years.“Such colleges will certainly shut down after three to four years, and in that case the trifurcated universities will lose colleges. The purpose of trifurcating will be defeated,” said a senior official from Bengaluru North University.