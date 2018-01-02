BENGALURU: In view of continuing upgrades of roads and providing electric connections in Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) and Haliyal territorial division, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has directed a site inspection and submission of factual report on this issue. This comes in the wake of a complaint made by environmentalists to NTCA over ‘illegal development projects’ being carried in the heart of the tiger reserve without prior approval from authorities concerned. The tiger authority has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Forests, NTCA Regional Office, Bengaluru, to carry out a site inspection and furnish a report within 30 days.

Lodging a complaint with NTCA, activists said that out of eight projects, some are ongoing while some have been completed. They say the ongoing projects need to be halted and stringent action initiated.

They have requested the apex tiger body to take stringent action against user agencies like Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), Public Works Department (PWD), local contractors, and more importantly, those forest officials who have failed to stop these activities in time, thereby resulting in enormous damage to the pristine tiger habitat.

In the complaint, the activists said: “They do not have permission for electric pole erection in Anshi wildlife range and more than 100 poles have been erected. Forest officials have failed to stop such a huge construction which cannot be done overnight. Conversion of kucha roads and metalling of roads is being done illegally in Anshi, Kumbharwada ranges and Haliyal division. Despite NTCA doing site inspections in 2014 and 2015 and highlighting violations of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Supreme Court orders, there is no effort to stop the illegal development activities in tiger reserves.”

A senior official from the state forest department said they will facilitate the inspection of sites where such projects are being implemented. “We have already sent a note. Such projects in a tiger reserve cannot be taken up and all support will be extended to NTCA for its site inspection,” he said.