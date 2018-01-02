BENGALURU: How much are the police expected to do? And yet, when several revellers or just citizens found themselves stranded on the roads late in the night due to the New Year’s celebrations, the police rose to the occasion to ensure they reached home safely. They used patrol vehicles to drop them in their respective areas.In the hours closing in on the New Year and after, cabs were at a premium, and at times even unavailable.

Despite a high density of cabs in Bengaluru, the demand during those hours — from people either getting to or getting out of parties — resulted in long waiting periods for commuters. The paucity of cabs in Whitefield area prompted police to deploy Hoysala vehicles and drop stranded passengers and party-goers.

“Many people who went out to celebrate and some of them who had just returned to the city were found trying to get an auto or app-based cabs to reach home.

There was a shortage of app-based cabs running in Whitefield division. We responded to the situation and dropped members of the public to their residences in our patrol vehicles,” a source in Whitefield Police Station said.The problem of booking a cab, was worsened by poor network connectivity, especially after New Year. In the wake of such problems faced by the public, city Police in Whitefield extended help to the public by dropping them in Hoysala patrol vehicles.