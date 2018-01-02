MYSURU: As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completed his first phase of ‘Janashirwada Yatra’, also projected as ‘Nava Karnataka Yatra’, in Old Mysuru region, the JD(S) has stepped up its campaign against the Siddaramaiah government. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda who had given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah maintaining that there is no black mark on the state government has started attacking the CM. The former prime minister who took exception to Siddaramaiah’s allegation that Deve Gowda has not done much for irrigation outside Hassan termed it ‘irresponsible statement’.

He even threatened that they will expose Siddaramaiah and his wrong doings. Gowda also invited the CM for a debate on his party’s contributions to the state. The party bosses have directed to exhibit unity and take on Siddaramaiah. Deve Gowda has made three visits in the last couple of days and held a meeting in Nanjangud and met senior leaders in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.