BENGALURU: The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) cell of the health department has seized four ultrasound scanning machines and closed three centres in the state as a part of its month-long campaign to conduct random inspections of 4,437 registered scanning centres in the state.

With the cell registering only 79 cases under the PCPNDT Act, 1994, in the past 15 years since its inception, the campaign was launched on December 1 to crackdown on scanning centres violating the law.

The state has not seen a single successful conviction for female foeticide though the child sex ratio is 948 per 1,000 males.

Dr Ramachandra Bairy, deputy director, PCPNDT cell, said, “In all, we have raided 12 centres two in Ramanagara, five in Chikkabalapur, two in Tumakuru and three in Bangalore Urban district. Two centres in Tumakuru and one in Chikkabalapur have been closed. Two machines in Chintamani and one in Tumakuru has been seized.”Akhila Vidyasagar, legal consultant of the PCPNDT Cell, said, “The National Inspection Monitoring Committee was also a part of the raids, who are supposed to do the inspections once or twice a year. Otherwise the state and the district monitoring committees do the checks. A major private hospital in Bengaluru was also found in violation. They have replied partially to the allegations. We have seized their documents. We cannot divulge the allegations now but a case will soon be filed under PCPNDT Act.”

In a meeting between around 50 ultrasound machine manufacturers and dealers, and the PCPNDT cell, manufacturers raised questions about the delay in processing their applications. “Under the Act, for every demonstration that the dealer makes for healthcare units, they are supposed to apply for permission 30 days before,” Vidyasagar said.