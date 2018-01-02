BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister R V Deshpande, in his address at the ‘Vision 2025’ conclave organised by The New Indian Express here on Monday, termed Karnataka as a visionary state. “Karnataka thinks ahead of times. We want Karnataka to be the most attractive investment destination in the world and the government is already making huge strides in this direction,” he said.

Energy minister D K Shivakumar, who also shared his thoughts at the conclave, said the state would attain self-sufficiency in meeting its energy needs this year (2018) and will ensure 24x7 power for all in the state. Actor and filmmaker Ramesh Arvind released a Coffee Table Book ‘The Man The Mission’ that provides insight into the life and achievements of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, thought leaders from various domains -- Prof. Venkata Rao, Vice Chancellor, NLSIU; Dr G Raghuram, director, IIM Bangalore; Dr Chandan Gowda of Azim Premji University; Dr TN Prakash Kammardi, chairman, Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission; and Kishore Alva, senior vice president, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce -- presented their own Vision Documents as a roadmap for Karnataka’s all-round development by 2025. Siddaramaiah assured that their suggestions would be considered for incorporation into the Vision Document the state government is drafting.Editor of The New Indian Express GS Vasu, who delivered the welcome address, presented the collective Vision Document evolved at the conclave to Siddaramaiah.