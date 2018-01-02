BENGALURU: Indian Medical Association Karnataka has extended support to the bandh call given by its headquarters to close OPDs of hospitals in the country. The bandh has been called to oppose the formation of the National Medical Commission.IMA Karnataka secretary Dr B Veeranna said that the message was communicated to 177 IMA branches. Some of them have agreed to shut out patient services on Tuesday. However, the exact number of OPDs that will be shut is not known.

Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association president Dr Madan Gaikwad said it is up to individual hospitals to participate in the bandh.Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals said their services will be open on Tuesday. He said discussion has to be done on how the panel is formed. He said the process of appointing commission members is not transparent. Also, they need to discuss about allowing non-allopathic doctors to practise allopathy.