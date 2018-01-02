BENGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is determined to win the first major battle after his elevation to the All India Congress Committee top post by retaining Karnataka in the upcoming assembly election. Rahul, who called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at midnight on December 31 to wish him a “Happy New Year”, also wished him all success in delivering Karnataka to Congress. In a conversation which lasted about 10 minutes, Rahul obtained details on BJP national president Amit Sha h’s interaction with the state BJP leaders and termed the assembly election a big challenge for the party.

Rahul was also full of praise for Siddaramaiah’s ongoing yatra with development as its theme and exhorted Siddaramaiah saying, “We must win!”CM chose to spend the New Year day with his family members and accepted New Year wishes form the visitors.Rahul is set to visit Karnataka in the last week of January and the details of his visit will be finalised soon, KPCC president G Parameshwara said. He also said many BJP and JD(S) leaders are set to join Congress in the coming days. However, he declined to reveal the names of those who could be joining the Congress.