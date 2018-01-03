BENGALURU: Karnataka government is committed to supply 24X7 power by this year, announced Power Minister D K Shivakumar.He was speaking at the Vision 2025. “When I took over as Power Minister in 2013, State’s overall power generation was jusr 13,000 Mega Watt. It has now been enhanced to 21,000 MW,’’ he assured.

“Karnataka stands at the top when it comes to the generation of power using solar energy. It has become a model to other states in India,” said the Minister. “State also has the biggest solar park at Pavagada in Tumakuru district. By October 2018, State will have solar panels that will run to 16,000 kms,” he added. Minister also stressed on strengthening rural Karnataka by providing better infrastructure. “The rural population is migrating to urban areas in search of jobs. If we give better facilities in villages, migration rate will come down. We are trying to provide better water and power supply to rural areas too,’’ he said.