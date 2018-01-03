DHARWAD: Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare said he will launch a movement at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on March 23 to exert pressure on the Union Government to implement the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Committee in toto.

At the foundation day celebration of University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, on Tuesday, he expressed deep disappointment over the approach of the NDA government in addressing the problems of farmers.Holding the government responsible for continued suicide of farmers, Anna said in order to improve the living condition of farmers, implementation of the Swaminathan committee recommendations is very much necessary.

He said barren land can be changed into fertile by making some changes in landscape. He explained how his native village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra has turned into a fertile land and the youth in the village, who have just SSLC qualification, were able to earn equal to class-1 officers by managing dairies and cultivating the land.

He called upon students to come forward to adopt one village and improve farming conditions by imparting knowledge to other farmers. Until villagers are developed, change could not be brought-in in the nation, he added.

It was the third time Anna Hazare visited the UAS in Dharwad. He addressed the farmers in connection with natural farming, water conservation and organic farming on Samudaya Banuli Kendra (community radio). He wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi urging him to implement the Swaminathan Committee report.