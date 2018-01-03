BENGALURU: THE state government will file its affidavit before the Supreme Court on January 3 regarding clearance of encroachments (1,005 acres) in Masagali Reserve Forest in Chikkamagaluru.

The district forest authorities have recovered just 452 acres till date, uprooted under 300 acres of coffee plantations and demarcated only 10 km out of the total boundary of 52.62 km due to pressure from various lobbies.

According to wildlife conservationists and activists from the district, the demarcation of D-Line was not being done properly as per C-Statement nor any cattle proof trench work taken up.An activist told The New Indian Express, “The D-Line should mark up to 52.62 km to fulfil the Supreme Court order on clearance of all encroachments. The previous DCF (Deputy Conservator of Forests) had started marking the D Line and had completed 10-12 km. He had taken up the forest boundary demarcation work as per C-Statement. This (C-statement) means the demarcation will show the survey numbers and the boundary markings.”

Another activist added, “It is unfortunate that former DCF Chandranna was transferred at a crucial time when he was implementing the Supreme Court order by clearing all encroachments, including revenue grants, and was on the verge of completing the D-Line by December 31. Due to pressure from land and timber lobbies, who want to save their revenue grants, the government has bowed down to pressure, thereby leaving the boundary demarcation work incomplete.”