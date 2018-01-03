BENGALURU: An advocate on Tuesday moved the High Court seeking directions to Vidhana Soudha police to probe an alleged security breach with regard to the photo shoot of Kannada film ‘Ananthu Versus Nusrat’ starring Vinay Rajkumar, son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, on the court premises.

The petition filed by NP Amrutesh is yet to come up for hearing. The alleged photo shoot was done inside the Advocates Association Library on August 15, 2017. The Vidhana Soudha police did not conduct a probe despite a complaint. He said the pictorial representation of the court of any state is banned as per the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

No relief for accused in RSS worker murder case

The NIA Special Court dismissed the application filed by Asim Sharif, one of the accused in murder of RSS worker Rudresh, seeking discharge from the case.Sharif, a local leader of an outfit, was among the five accused allegedly involved in the murder of Rudresh on October 16, 2016, at Shivajinagar. The accused said the action of the police was politically motivated as his alleged act does not call for invoking Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Horse doping: HC declines to stay probe

Declining to stay the investigation into the allegation of horse doping in Bangalore Turf Club, the High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the government and the CID. Hearing a petition filed by BTC Chief Executive Officer Nirmal Prasad and others, Justice K N Phaneendra asked the CID to go ahead with the probe, and issued notice to the complainant H S Chandregowda.