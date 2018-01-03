BENGALURU: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee in its recent meeting has cleared 52 new projects worth Rs 5,233.82 crore. The investment is expected to create employment to about 63,913 persons in different parts of the state.Out of the total investment, Rs 2,369.56 crore will be invested in Bengaluru, while the remaining amount will be distributed in different parts of the state. “An investment of Rs 2,864.26 crore has been approved for places outside Bangalore. This reiterates the constant endeavour of the government to have overall industrial development of the state,” said a release from State Information Department.

The meeting of the committee was held on December 30, during which the said projects were approved. Among the major investors are: Kalyani Techpark Pvt Ltd (Rs 495.5 crore for a Hardware Park, cum Hi-Tech Defence Aerospace park in Bengaluru), Gold Stone Infratech Limited (Rs 495 crore in Bidar for manufacturing electric buses and vehicles), AT&S India Private Limited (Rs 480 crore for printing circuit boards in Nanjangud, Mysuru), Kitex Garments Limited (Rs 493 crore - readymade garments in Hassan), Cornerstone Bay East Developers Pvt Ltd (Rs 458.23 crore for IT/ITeS services at Varthur, Bengaluru) and Cornerstone Supply Chain Solutions Private Limited (Rs 451.2 crore for Integrated Industrial Park at Hoskote Taluk, Bangalore Rural District) The investments have been made in sectors such as automobile, aerospace components, food, private IT parks and others, according to the release.