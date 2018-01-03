BENGALURU: Under-graduate students who will be getting laptops under the free laptop scheme launched by state government will have to sign an undertaking about clean use of the gadgets. The mandatory undertaking form has to be downloaded by principals of colleges from the Department of Collegiate Education website and signed by the beneficiary students. The undertaking restricts students from using the laptop for non-academic purposes.

The declaration form reads: “I will make use of this laptop only for academic purpose... I am aware of the Information Technology Act 2000 and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008 and I will not do anything which is an offence under the Act.” It also asks students to ensure that they will not cheat any person using information technology, not use any person’s e-signature, password, etc. Students have been clearly directed not to disturb the country’s security, peace using information technology in any way.

Speaking to Express, a senior official of the department said, “We have prepared this declaration form after discussions with college teachers and principals. Once the laptop is distributed, it will be difficult to monitor all of them. Keeping that in mind, we have decided to get an undertaking/declaration form signed from each of them. If they violate any rule under Information Technology Act, then they will face action.”

Dos and don’ts

Students should not pledge or sell the laptops

Should not spread hate messages through laptop

Must not upload pictures of any individual without their consent

Should not spread or upload pornographic messages or photos