MYSURU: Kalisu Foundation, an NGO involved in setting up libraries at government schools, will be setting up a first-of-its-kind —Pink Library — in the city. Of 100 libraries it plans to develop in 2018, Government Girls High School at N R Mohalla will be getting a sophisticated library.

Sharing the road map for 2018, scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the ambassador of the foundation, on Wednesday said: “In Mysuru district alone, there are 3,800 government schools including 750 in the urban limits. It is essential to set up libraries to increase the knowledge level of students.”

M N Nikhilesh of the foundation said, the pink library aims at empowerment of girl students. The foundation takes a maximum of 30 days to set up a library which is mainly inspired by gurukula system that was in vogue earlier. Unlike other libraries, charpoys made of bamboo and low height desks with open book shelves are used here.

Of the 100 schools which are yet to be identified, focus will be on Mysuru region apart from other parts of the state.Industrialist Imran Khan whose Masu Foundation has tied up with Kalisu said: “The very initiative started from a government school at Srirangapatna in Mandya district.” Another industrialist Arjun Ranga emphasised on spreading the message of hygiene and morality among children. Earlier, saplings were distributed to students of government school at Kuvempunagar.