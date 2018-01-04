BENGALURU: Congress may deny tickets to some of its MLAs if there is any resentment against them.

“We are sending observers to all the districts to talk to local leaders and come up with names for each of the Assembly constituencies. We have to change the candidate if there is any resentment against any of the sitting MLAs,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara told Express on Wednesday.

Candidates’ selection process has started and observers will visit the districts from next week to come up with names by January 20. The KPCC chief is heading the party’s campaign in constituencies where Congress candidates lost elections in 2013.The list of candidates for polls will be announced in the second week of March.

‘NO INTERNAL DIFFERENCES’

Asked about internal differences within the Congress, Parameshwara said there are no problems within the party. “BJP has internal problems. Many leaders do not see eye-to-eye with each other. Shah is disturbed and is trying to bring them together. But he has not been able to do it.’’

KPCC chief, who is also nursing an ambition of becoming the state chief minister, said that everyone will work under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership; and after the elections, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the high command will decide on the next CM. “Siddaramaiah may be continued or suppose they (CLP) say it is enough as he has been CM for five years, then the high command will decide,’’ he said. In March, Congress will launch a campaign similar to ‘Panchanjanya’, the Congress campaign in 1999.

CM kicks off second phase of Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra

Bengaluru: THE second phase of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra kicked off with rallies at Channapatna and Magadi of Ramanagar district, on Wednesday. At a rally in Channapatana, Siddaramaiah targeted Channapatna MLA C P Yogeshwar for aligning with communal forces. “After he won the election from Samajavadi party, he had affiliated himself with us. However, now he has joined a communal party,” he said. The Chief Minister alleged that the MLA was unresponsive to the problems of the locals. Siddaramaiah later added that in none of the 19 States run by BJP in the country, free rice is being distributed. “We have fulfilled 155 of the 165 promises made in the election manifesto,” he said.