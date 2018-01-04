MANGALURU: A Bajrang Dal youth, Deepak, was ahcked to death in Surathkal on Wednesday. Three teams from Surathkal, Mulki and Moodbidri police stations had chased the assailants fleeing in a car. One of the three teams had succeeded in arresting all the four youths involved in the murder. Sources said the vehicle, owned by one Nafiza, has also been seized by police.

Deepak’s friends told Express that Deepak was involved in a fight with youths from another community over the issue of erecting buntings during Bakrid celebrations. Mangaluru MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLC Captain Ganesh demanded that Deepak’s case should be handed over to NIA.

Former district-in-charge Minister C T Ravi accused the Congress government of protecting the vote bank and playing with the lives of innocent people. Since Deepak was the sole breadwinner of his family, government should provide `25 lakh compensation to his family, Ravi said.

ADGP told to oversee situation

Following the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Katipalla near Mangaluru on Wednesday, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed an ADGP (law and order) Kamal Panth to visit Suratkal to oversee the situation in the area.

The direction was issued at a meeting attended by the Minister and senior police officers. Reddy also asked for KSRP policemen to be assigned at sensitive areas in the region. He specifically instructed Panth to carry out a thorough investigation of the case and question the accused.