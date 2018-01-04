BENGALURU: The number of post graduate medical seats for clinical courses might be increased in state government medical colleges for the academic year 2018-19.The State Department of Medical Education is all set to submit a proposal to the Medical Council of India (MCI) under the “one-time increase of seats”, announced by the Central government recently. Following an official communication from MCI, the officials of medical education department are preparing individual proposals for each college.

The deadline to apply is January 19. The MCI will also reject any incomplete proposal.

As per information available from the department, of the 16 government medical colleges, 10 offer post graduate courses and all have clinical courses. “As the increase will be based on the teacher student ratio, we are submitting a detailed proposal individually for each college,” a department official said.

“We have to be careful while submitting the proposal. In case there is a small error or any incomplete data, then we will lose the opportunity to get a one-time increase, and we will get rejected,” the official added.

At present, the total number of PG seats available for MS (Master of Surgery) and MD (Doctorate in Medicine) in government medical colleges in the state is 747, while in PG diploma it is 175. According to the officials, this will double the number of PG seats in the state.

As the teacher student ratio has been increased, where the ratio has been revised for professors from the earlier 1:2 to 1:3 and for associate professors from 1:1 to 1:2, the student intake will be doubled.

The major subjects under clinical courses are anaesthesia, paediatrics, gynaecology, radiology, and general surgery.

Colleges eligible for increasing PG seats

Mandya Medical College

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences

Shimogga Institute of Medical Sciences

Bangalore Medical College

Mysore Medical College

Bellari Institute of Medical Sciences

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (Hubballi)

Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences

Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences

Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences