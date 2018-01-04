MANGALURU: Two of the four youth allegedly involved in the murder of Bajarang Dal activist Deepak Rao sustained bullet injuries while attempting to flee from police custody on Wednesday.

According to sources, the duo — Rizwan and Pinky Nawaz — are undergoing treatment for the bullet injuries in a private hospital in the city.

Acting on a tip off, probationary sub-inspector Sheethal Kumar Alaguru jointly with CCB inspector Shantharam and Panambur Police station inspector Rafeeq chased the suspects who were on the run.

The police fired couple of rounds from their service pistols at the speeding car and succeeded in stopping the car near Mijar in Moodbidri. All four youth, including Naushad Ullanje of Mulki, Rizwan, Pinky Nawaz and Nirshan were taken to police custody.

However Rizwan and Pinky Nawaz attempted to flee from clutches of police by attacking police. Shantharam and Rafeeq in defence whipped out their service pistols and shot at the attackers.

A case was registered at Bajpe Police station on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, situation continues to remain tense in Katipalla, Surathkal and other areas, following the murder of Bajarang Dal activist Deepak Rao. Two more youth sustained serious injuries in what seems to be retaliatory attacks carried out to avenge the death of Deepak Rao.

Earlier in the day, activists and relatives refused to cremate the body of Rao in protest against Mangaluru City Police’s decision to deny permission for a procession.