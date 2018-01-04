NEW DELHI: Karnataka government today said it is probing the alleged role of former deputy chief minister R Ashok in suspected irregularities in procurement of 143 Tata Marcopolo buses during the BJP rule in the state.

"I have called for a file on procurement of Marcopolo buses to examine the involvement of former transport minister R Ashok. We are still examining the matter," Transport Minister H M Revanna told reporters here.

The issue has come to the notice of the government and even a legislative committee had also submitted a report that had gathered dust, he said.

"We have dusted that file and started examining. We will share the details in the next 8-10 days," he added.

Revanna was here in the national capital to meet Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other opposition party leaders to discuss loopholes in the the Motor Vehicles Act (Amendment) Bill 2016.