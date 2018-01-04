BENGALURU: The grand old party seems to be slowly gravitating towards Hindutva ahead of the state assembly polls. Although Congress leaders hesitate to admit it, there seems to be a perceptible change in its stand on Hindutva.

“Majority of Congressmen are Hindus. Now, we have to tell people that they (BJP) are not the only custodians of Hindutva,” KPCC president G Parameshwara told The New Indian Express.“We are also Hindus and protecting Hindu philosophy and culture. BJP is harping on Hindutva which is their main agenda, and they project as if only they are the protectors of Hindus. No one made them the protectors of Hindus and custodians of Hindu culture.’’

Rahul Gandhi had visited a number of temples during the Gujarat elections and soft Hindutva strategy had worked well for the party.The Congress chief is likely to continue the same strategy even in Karnataka to woo voters from the majority community. “The only difference between BJP and us is that we say others (people from other religions) are also with us…they do not say that,’’ he said.

Conscious of the fact that any major change in its stand on secularism or pro-Hindutva approach would antagonize minority voters, who traditionally supported Congress, the KPCC chief refused to admit that they are adopting soft Hindutva strategy. He, however, maintained that the Congress’ strategy was to counter BJP which talked about its commitment to protect Hindus, and that the Congress strategy will not antagonize other communities.

Sources in the party said Congress has been systematically working on the strategy to counter BJP’s allegation of minority appeasement. During his visit to the city, BJP national president Amit Shah had made it clear that Congress’ minority appeasement policies would be one of their main agenda during the elections.

Siddaramaiah’s visit to a number of religious institutions during his ongoing ‘Nava Karnataka Nirmana’ yatra also seems to be part of that strategy.The Congress is also trying to dent BJP Lingayat vote bank by tactically supporting groups that are demanding a separate religion status for Lingayatas. “Lingayatas have always supported Congress. In the last elections we had given tickets to 43 people from Lingayat community and 23 of them won elections,’’ KPCC chief added.