BENGALURU: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said if his party was elected to power in the state they will demolish the compound wall around Vidhana Soudha so that people can meet the Chief Minister and the ministers any time without any hassle.

“We cannot only depend on IAS officers to run the administration and we have to meet people to understand their problems,’’ Kumaraswamy said while interacting with senior citizens in the city. The interaction was organised by JD(S). The former chief minister claimed that as per his own survey, the JD(S) is confident of winning 115 seats and forming a government on its own.

“The next five years will be the most challenging period in my life as I have taken the challenge to give better administration to the state,’’ he said. “We will give 24/7 power supply to farmers. We should have been a power surplus state by 2014, but the government focused more on power purchase and that is the reason for the decline in production,’’ he said.Referring to Siddaramaiah’s ongoing Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra, Kumaraswamy said Siddaramaiah is wasting public money for his party’s election campaign.